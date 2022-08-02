Snoop Dogg and Kenya Barris are partnering up with MGM on the upcoming comedy feature “The Underdoggs.” Snoop Dogg will star in and co-produce the project.

Described as “The Bad News Bears” meets youth football, the film revolves around former NFL superstar Jaycen “2Js” Jenning (Snoop Dogg), who agrees to coach a youth football team in hopes of jumpstarting his career after he has a run-in with the law.

Charles Stone (“Drumline,” “Uncle Drew”) will direct. The script, based on an original pitch by Snoop Dogg and producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini, is written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis, whose previous work includes Barris projects “Grown-ish” and “#BlackAF”.

“Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” creator Barris will produce alongside Mychelle Deschamps for Khalabo Ink Society and Jonathan Glickman for Panoramic Media. Snoop Dogg will produce under his banner Death Row Pictures, with Schwartz-Morini producing through SMAC Entertainment.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” said Snoop Dogg. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

“Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM,” said Chris Brearton, MGM’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it hits theaters next October.”

“The Underdoggs” will premiere in theaters Oct. 20, 2023.

