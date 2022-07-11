Imagine Blade as a blue collar, working class dad who just hunts vampires as a side hustle, and you have an idea of the premise of “Day Shift,” which has Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg decapitating undead vampires like it’s just another day at the office.

“Day Shift” is an action comedy film from director JJ Perry (making his debut after serving as a second unit director on films like “F9” and “Skyscraper”) and “John Wick” producer Chad Stahelski, and Foxx spends his mundane life in the San Fernando Valley as a pool cleaner — which he uses as a front for his real job of hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of other hunters.

The first trailer for the film, which you can watch above, shows Foxx as one of the best in the biz, but he’s been out of the union and strapped for cash. And with no choice but to get enough money to keep his daughter from moving away, he takes one last job, teaming up with a green hunter played by Dave Franco.

“Hey, everyone pisses themselves the first time,” Foxx reassures Franco after he’s killed his first vampire.” “I didn’t, but… you did.”

Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten wrote the script for “Day Shift,” which is produced by Shaun Redick, Yvette Yates Redick, Chad Stahelski and Jason Spitz. The film also stars Karla Souza, Meagan Good, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, Scott Adkins and Zion Broadnax.

“Day Shift” drops on Netflix on August 12. Check out the first trailer above.