‘Creed’ Spinoff Film ‘Drago’ Set for MGM With Robert Lawton to Write (Exclusive)

Screenwriter Robert Lawton is set to write the “Creed” spinoff “Drago” for MGM, multiple insiders with knowledge of the project exclusively tell TheWrap.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, “Drago” centers on Russian fighter Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who first appeared as the antagonist in 1985’s “Rocky IV,” and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who was last seen as the antagonist in 2018’s “Creed 2.”

Lawton’s spec script “Becoming Rocky” about the making of the first “Rocky” film, was one of 50 scripts that won a 2021 Nicholl Fellowship. MGM execs were impressed by the spec and the “Drago” take that Lawton came up with, giving him the job.

Lundgren, in an interview with THR last year mentioned that a “Drago” film was in the works. “By the way, I think there’s some talk about doing a whole spinoff on Drago with MGM. So you may get more of that,” Lundgren said.

“Rocky” writer, star, director and producer Sylvester Stallone currently has a beef with “Creed” producers Irwin Winkler and his son David Winkler.

Last week, in a now-deleted Instagram post, Stallone called David Winkler “painfully untalented” and his father Irwin the “remarkably untalented and parasitical Producer of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Creed’” while praising Winkler’s “wonderful” producing partner Robert Chartoff, who passed away in 2015.

“If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three ‘Rocky’’s, that would’ve been wonderful,” Stallone added. “Frankly that crew are the worst unhuman beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry. I will forever love the loyal fans and keep punching.!!! REMEMBER IT FEELS GOOD TO CLEAR YOUR HEART.”

Stallone followed up the initial post with another deleted Instagram post claiming there is right’s issues with the franchise.

“After IRWIN controlling ‘ROCKY’ for over 47 years, and now ‘CREED,’ I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN,” Stallone wrote. “I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman? This is a painful subject that eats at my soul , because I wanted to leave something of ‘Rocky’ for my children, but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans…Keep Punching.”

The third installment in the “Creed” franchise opens Nov. 23. The film was directed by Michael B. Jordan, who also stars in the title role as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed.

Lawton is repped by A3.

MGM declined to comment.