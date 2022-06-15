We've Got Hollywood Covered
Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris’ ‘Entergalactic’ Gets Sept. 30 Premiere Date

The animated Netflix series follows a young artist as he balances his romantic and professional ambitions

entergalactic

Netflix

“Entergalactic,” the animated Netflix series created by Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and executive produced by Kenya Barris, will premiere Sept. 30, it was announced during the Netflix Animation Showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival.

Billed as a “television event,” the vibrant drama follows two young artists navigating love and life in New York City. Mescudi voices Jabari, who attempts to balance his romantic and professional ambitions as he gets acquainted with Meadow (voiced by “Love Life’s” Jessica Williams), his new neighbor and a skilled photographer. What follows next is an “explosion of art, music and fashion,” evidenced by the teaser announcement Netflix released last week.

Aside from Mescudi and Williams, the star-studded voice ensemble includes self-proclaimed Kid Cudi stan Timothée Chalamet, rappers Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, Emmy-winner Keith David, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro and Macaulay Culkin.

The series, which is animated by DNEG, is directed by Fletcher Moules and written by Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Barris is executive producing under his Khalabo Ink Society banner, while Mescudi, Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings are executive producing for Mad Solar Productions. Moules, Edelman and Maurice Williams will also executive produce.

