KristieAnne Reed has been promoted to CEO of Jerry Bruckheimer Television following former president Jonathan Littman’s departure from the company to launch his own production studio.

Reed has been with JBTV for 25 years, helping shepherd some of the company’s most-known franchises, including “CSI.” She served as the executive producer for shows like “Lucifer,” “Hightown,” Disney+’s “National Treasure” and the Gabrielle Union-starring “L.A.’s Finest.” Reed will also executive produce the upcoming CBS series “Fire Country” and Showtime’s “American Gigolo.” Outside of being an EP, Reed is responsible for development and production of network, cable and streaming TV series.

The executive began her tenure at Bruckheimer Company in 2001, splitting her time between feature and television projects. In 2004, she was the executive in charge for JB Films’ original “National Treasure” with Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger. A year later, she joined JBTV full time and climbed the ranks to president, the post she held prior to CEO.

“I am grateful to Jerry for every day of our incredible ride together and I am thrilled to move to this new

role, continuing to make great and compelling television with the amazing artists who are our partners,”

Reed said in a statement. “This company has been my home for over 25 years, and I’m looking forward to the next 25.”

Littman, who is leaving his post after more than two decades, called Reed his “right-hand partner for 20 years” and an executive “known for her unrelenting work ethic, she is incredibly well respected by the talent who work with us and our studio and network partners.”

Before serving as president, Reed was the senior vice president of feature films for Bruckheimer, working on such projects as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Remember the Titans.” Raised in Pittsburgh, Reed graduated from the prestigious Directing Program at Carnegie Mellon University and serves on the board of CMU’s Masters of Entertainment Industry Management program.

“I’m excited for KristieAnne to be taking on this new position in leading our television department,” Bruckheimer said. “She has shown her dedication to this company and is an excellent producer.”