Jonathan Littman, who has led Jerry Bruckheimer Television as President for the past 25 years after helping build the entity, has left his position to start his own production company.

“The last 25 years have been the ride of a lifetime and stepping away was a difficult decision. Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary and given the stability of our incredible executive team, this felt like the right time to step off and pursue a growing desire of mine to start my own company,” said Littman. “My gratitude to Jerry for all the support he has given me cannot be overstated and nothing will ever replicate the success we’ve had together. Leaving is bittersweet, so I’m glad I will continue to still be involved and working with Jerry, KristieAnne Reed and the JBTV team a while longer.”

Reed is now the most senior executive at JBTV. Littman’s replacement has not yet been named, and he will continue to be involved with current Bruckheimer TV shows like “CSI: Vegas” and “The Amazing Race,” which he launched.

During Littman’s time at Bruckheimer, the company launched 30 different series. Many “CSI” spinoffs, CBS dramas like “Without a Trace” (2002-2009) and “Cold Case” (2003-2010) and later “Lucifer” and “Hightown” mark a few of the popular projects JBTV took on under Littman.

Littman is also known for taking a chance on Anthony Zuiker’s idea for what became “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” a series that ran 16 seasons and sparked JBTV’s development.

“Jonathan has been such an integral part of our JBTV family from the start. He has contributed to the longstanding success of our company and will be missed,” Bruckheimer said. “We wish him all the best in his new endeavor and are thrilled to continue working closely with him.”

Littman first joined Bruckheimer in 1997, taking the reins for building out the television division. Before that, he worked for Fox for six years with projects like “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place” and “The X-Files.” Before Fox he worked at ABC in children’s and late night programming and for NBC as daytime programming director.