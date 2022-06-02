CBS is refuting claims that Norah O’Donnell’s pay was cut by more than half in her role as anchor of “CBS Evening News,” thanks to a new report from the New York Post.

According the Post, O’Donnell was re-signed as an anchor in April of this year, with $3.8 million annual salary. That is less than half of her previous $8 million contract, amid decreased ratings.

According to the New York Post report, CBS execs offered O’Donnell a “low ball” offer during negotiations. The same report states that CBS expected O’Donnell to reject the offer and were surprised when she agreed to the new rate.

The report states that O’Donnell clashed with Neeraj Khemlani, the co-president of CBS News, who was looking to replace O’Donnell. A CNN report stated that Khemlani talked to Brian Williams, who was in the process of leaving MSNBC and even considered Tony Tokoupil, her “CBS Morning” co-host.

“Wrong again,” a CBS spokesperson said in a statement to the Post. “Neeraj led the effort to retain and re-sign about a dozen of our biggest anchors and correspondents over the last year including Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King – and recruited a few new ones like Nate Burleson and Robert Costa.

“While there are huge prime time openings elsewhere in the News industry, CBS News has the No. 1 news broadcasts and finished the season with multiple shows including morning and evenings in their most competitive position ever,” the spokesperson said. “Apparently, the more false stories the NY Post writes, the better things go for CBS News.”