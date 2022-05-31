Lauri Metrose will be leaving her post as executive vice president of communications of CBS Studios in June, per a report from Deadline. She first began at the network — then called Paramount Network Television — in 1998 as a junior publicist, and will be exiting for another opportunity outside of the entertainment industry.

“This is a bittersweet decision, and my heart is filled with gratitude for every person I’ve had the pleasure to work with at the Studio — especially my team — as well as all the amazingly creative partners and producers I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with,” Metrose said, according to an internal staff memo.

Metrose was appointed to her position in October 2019, after spending the majority of her career at CBS Studios. In her post, she oversaw strategic business communications, consumer publicity, crisis communications, talent relations, awards shows and social media campaigns related to CBS programming.

After first being hired as a junior publicist, she climbed the ranks to serve as a publicity manager at CBS Entertainment. In that role, she guided the launch of Emmy-winning shows such as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “The Amazing Race.” Metrose was nominated for the Maxwell Weinberg Showmanship Award from the Publicists Guild of America for her work on the former project.

Eventually, she made the jump to CBS Television Studios in 2005, in the role of vice president of communications. Five years later, she was promoted to senior vice president of Communications. In 2018, she co-founded CBS EYE Speak, dedicated to promoting women’s empowerment and professional growth. At its outset, the program has hosted screenings, panels and fireside chats with women creatives themed around CBS content.

TheWrap has reached out for comment from CBS Studios.