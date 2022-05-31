‘Big Brother’ Sets July Return for Season 24 on CBS

The competition is about to start heating up at CBS, as the network has set premiere dates for “Big Brother” and “The Challenge: USA.”

Both series will debut back-to-back with 90-minute episodes on July 6. “Big Brother” will open the night, and “The Challenge: USA” will follow.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will kick off with all new house guests, who will be subject to a season full of new and unique twists and turns to challenge. Julie Chen will return as host. Following the Wednesday series premiere, the series will air live on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET (delayed in PT), as well as Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Challenge: USA” is a special edition of the popular competition series, which will unite fan favorites from some of the network’s other reality shows, including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island.” In addition to the $500,000 prize, the cast will be competing for a spot on “The Challenge: World Championship” (working title).

“Big Brother” and “The Challenge: USA” will also be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.