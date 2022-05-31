The MTV Movie & TV Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted have lined up presenters for the epic one-night extravaganza.

Chris Evans, Lana Condor, Awkwafina, Billy Eichner, Joe Keery and Jamie Campbell Bower are among the stars headed to present at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

And TheWrap can also reveal that presenting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show are Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Kristin Cavallari, Nicole Richie and Teresa Giudice.

Vanessa Hudgens was previously announced as host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show, hosted by Tayshia Adams, airs beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and it celebrates all things reality TV.

Legendary DJ D-Nice is taking the stage for the Unscripted awards show.

The Unscripted awards show will debut exclusive clips from the upcoming series “Selling the OC” (Netflix) and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” (Bravo.)

Here are the full lists of presenters:

MTV Movie & TV Awards Presenters

Awkwafina (presenting Comedic Genius Award to Jack Black)

Billy Eichner (“Bros”)

Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)

Chris Evans (“Lightyear”)

Eduardo Franco (“Stranger Things”)

Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Lana Condor (“Moonshot”)

Jamie Campbell Bower (“Stranger Things”)

Jay Ellis (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

Jenna Ortega (“Scream 5”)

Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”)

Joseph Quinn (“Stranger Things”)

Maria Bakalova (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)

Pablo Schreiber (“Halo”)

Rachel Sennott (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”)

Rebel Wilson (“Senior Year”)

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)

Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Presenters

Alex Hall (“Selling the OC”)

Ariana Madix (“Vanderpump Rules”)

Brandi Marshall (“Selling the OC”)

Chris “CT” Tamburello (“The Challenge”)

Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”)

Crystal Kung Minkoff (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Dorinda Medley (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club”)

Dorit Kemsley (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Emma Hernan (“Selling Sunset”)

Erika Jayne (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Garcelle Beauvais (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

James Kennedy (“Vanderpump Rules”)

Jeremy Scott (“Making the Cut”)

Kathy Hilton (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Kevin Kreider (“Bling Empire”)

Kim Lee (“Bling Empire”)

Kristin Cavallari (“The Hills”)

Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Lindsay Hubbard (“Summer House”)

Lisa Rinna (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Melissa Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Nick Viall (“The Viall Files,” “The Bachelor”)

Nicole Richie (“Making the Cut”)

Paige Desorbo (“Summer House”)

Sheree Zampino (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Sutton Stracke (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”)

Tami Roman (VH1’s “Unfaithful”)

Tamra Judge (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club”)

Taylor Armstrong (“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club”)

Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”)

Tom Sandoval (“Vanderpump Rules”)

Tyler Stanaland (“Selling the OC”)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are executive produced by MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.