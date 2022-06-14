You Can Play ‘Squid Game’ in New Netflix Reality Competition Series Based on Hit Drama

The dystopian drama “Squid Game” was such an enormous hit, it’s not a surprise that Netflix is turning the deadly game within the show into an actual competition — minus the killings, of course.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that they are launching “Squid Game: The Challenge,” in which 456 real players will enter the game for a chance to win $4.56 million.

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” the Netflix logline reads. “The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.”

You can sign up now at SquidGameCasting.com. For the first round, only English-language speakers are being sought. The reality series will film in the U.K.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series of the series created by Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end,” Riegg added.

The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert and The Garden, which is part of ITV Studios. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

“Squid Game,” which holds the record for Netflix’s most popular series of all time, was officially renewed for a second season Sunday.