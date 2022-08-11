“Tulsa King,” the Paramount+ mob drama series from Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone,” “1883”), has added Miles Mussenden to its cast, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. The actor joins stars Sylvester Stallone and Andrea Savage.

Mussenden — who heavily recurred in Apple TV+’s basketball series “Swagger” inspired by Kevin Durant’s adolescence — will play Hendricks, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the boss of ATF Agent Stacy Beale (Savage).

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) upon his release from prison after 25 years. When he is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla and realizes that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from the ground up. Soon, a cast of unlikely characters help him establish a new criminal enterprise in an unfamiliar place. The series will premiere on the streamer with two episodes Nov. 13, following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone.”

Additional cast include Garrett Hedlund, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson. Terrence Winter will be the showrunner and executive produces alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin Allen Coulter, Braden Aftergood, Stallone and Sheridan. The series is an MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios production.

In addition to “Swagger,” which was recently renewed for a second season, Mussenden has appeared in HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol,” Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird,” Marvel’s “Cloak and Dagger” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” He’s also had minor roles in “I, Tonya,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Max.” Mussenden will next be seen in the trans erotic thriller “Heather.” He is repped by Buchwald and Luber Roklin Entertainment.