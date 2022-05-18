Paramount+ original series “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone, will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13, the streamer said Wednesday.

Paramount Network will air a linear sneak peek of the crime drama’s first episode on Nov. 13 as a special simulcast event immediately following the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” the same launching pad given to “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown” in 2021.

The second episode will also air behind “Yellowstone” on Nov. 20, with all remaining episodes available to stream weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.

Both series are from creator Taylor Sheridan, who serves as executive producer on “Tulsa King” alongside Terence Winter who also directs, writes, and serves as showrunner. Currently in production in Oklahoma City, “Tulsa King” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

“Tulsa King” follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) who has just served a 25-year prison sentence and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to establish a new criminal empire. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, with Garrett Hedlund.

The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Allen Coulter. Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce.

Sheridan also has upcoming Paramount+ series “Lioness,” “1883: The Bass Reeves Story,” starring David Oyelowo, “Land Man,” and the “1883” prequel “1932,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.