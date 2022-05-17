Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Star in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are joining the “Yellowstone” universe in the upcoming series “1932” for Paramount+.

“1932,” which is the show’s working title, is an origin story introducing a new generation of the Dutton family. It’s set to explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain West and the Duttons who call it home,” the streamer said in a release.

Details about their characters were not immediately available.

The show marks Ford’s first appearance on a scripted TV show since a cameo in a 1993 episode of ABC’s “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” The star, who got his start with small roles in 1960s series like “The Virginian” and “Mod Squad,” has never had a regular TV series role.

Mirren, meanwhile, rose to the fame playing no-nonsense police detective Jane Tennant in the British drama series “Prime Suspect,” which ran for seven seasons beginning in 1991. The show earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards; she picked up two more for TV movies and miniseries such as “The Passion of Ayn Rand” and “Elizabeth I.”

“1932” is the latest in the “Yellowstone” franchise from Taylor Sheridan, which also includes “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Joining Sheridan as executive producers on the show are John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

It will premiere in December on Paramount+.