In the riveting first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Sylvester Stallone channels Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and Tommy Vercetti in “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City” — with a helping of “Get Carter” — as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, an aging mafioso ordered to set up shop in, you guessed it, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster,” Manfredi narrates. “I married this life, and now, after keeping my mouth shut, I’m gonna see if it married me back.”

Did it? Seems unlikely. Fresh out of prison after a 25-year sentence, Manfredi is sent by his criminal bosses to move to Tulsa where, per the official logline, he realizes “that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind.” So instead, he carves out an empire of his own in the buckle of the Bible belt, with a new crew of his own as well. And, we assume, spends time having his mind blown at the Center of the Universe.

Sounds great — but keep your hands off the Golden Driller, OK Dwight? And definitely do let us know what you think about Andolini’s.

Filmed primarily in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, “Tulsa King” is the latest high-profile Hollywood production to bless the Sooner State, following FX’s “Reservation Dogs” and Martin Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Alongside Stallone, “Tulsa King” also stars Andrea Savage (“I’m Sorry”), Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley”), Max Casella (“The Tender Bar”), Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Irishman”), Vincent Piazza (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jay Will (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), A.C. Peterson (“Superman & Lois”) and Garrett Hedlund (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

It’s yet another Paramount+ production created by the so-far never-misses Taylor Sheridan, the brain behind “1883” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” as well as the Paramount Network mega-hit “Yellowstone” and the upcoming shows “1932,” “Lioness,” “Land Man” and “1883: The Bass Reeves Story.”

Sheridan executive produces “Tulsa King” alongside Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Terence Winter (“The Sopranos,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who writes and serves as showrunner. It’s produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood.

The first episode of “Tulsa King” will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount+, and will also air the same day on Paramount Network as a sneak peek immediately after the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone.” The show’s second episode will also get a same-day sneak peek after “Yellowstone” on Nov. 20; all subsequent episodes will air exclusively on Paramount+.