Ahead of its Season 5 premiere on Nov. 13, Taylor Sheridan’s ridiculously addictive western soap opera “Yellowstone” has announced its cast for the upcoming season and it’s a mixture of returning faces and brand-new performers.

Returning cast members confirmed for Season 5 include Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner, Beth’s corporate adversary), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler).

Additionally, Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) have been upped to series regulars, which is very good news indeed.

What’s interesting is how many of the younger versions of the characters are back, implying additional (and probably lengthier) flashback sequences that could also inform the ever-growing suite of “Yellowstone” spin-offs, including “1932,” which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

There are also some new faces getting involved with the Dutton family business, including Kai Caster (Rowdy, a young cowboy), Lainey Wilson (Abby, a musician), Lilly Kay (Clara Brewer, the Duttons’ new assistant) and Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood, a “corporate sharp and new arrival to Montana”).

Paramount Network

It should be noted that Olivieri previously appeared on “1883,” another “Yellowstone” spin-off as Claire Dutton, the widowed sister-in-law to John Dutton’s great-grandfather. (Clearly “Back to the Future” rules don’t apply and performers aren’t obligated to play their own distant relatives.)

If somehow you have never seen “Yellowstone,” the most popular show on television, it follows the Dutton family, led by ruthless patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they attempt to keep their gorgeous farmland away from developers, Native American casino owners and the government – at any cost. The show’s alluring mixture of western thriller and prime time soap opera has kept audiences coming back again and again, with Sheridan expanding the world through several spin-off projects and the continuation of the flagship series.