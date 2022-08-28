The official teaser trailer for “Yellowstone” Season 5 has arrived, warning viewers “All will be revealed.”

Paramount Network revealed the first look at the new season during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. “We’ll show the world who we are and what we do,” a voiceover loomed over clips from the series’ newest installment.

The first teaser went live ahead of the network’s Labor Day weekend “Yellowstone” marathon and before the Season 5 two-hour premiere event Nov. 13.

The marathon will run from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5, starting at 11 a.m. ET/PT each day on the Paramount Network.

“Yellowstone” will return for Season 5 following the powerful Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and the tumultuous conflicts that ensue in neighboring territory.

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith and Denim Richards. Other notable cast members include Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

The fifth season will also see the return of Josh Lucas, who plays young John Dutton. Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining as new cast members.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, “Yellowstone” is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay serve as executive producers.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 will premiere Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. Watch the first look here or at the top.