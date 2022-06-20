Paramount’s “Yellowstone” prequel has been renamed “1923” to encompass the end of World War I and the beginning of Prohibition.

The series, which was previously titled “1932,” focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations (following the events of the first prequel series “1883”).

Throughout the series, the family will have to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are set to star. Details about their characters have not been announced.

“1923” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The series is the latest in the “Yellowstone” franchise from Taylor Sheridan, which also includes “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Joining Sheridan as executive producers on the show are John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

It will premiere in December on Paramount+.