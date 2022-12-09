tanya-giles-office-with-a-view

Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Says Theatrical Windows Have Benefited the Streaming Service

by | December 9, 2022 @ 10:51 AM

Office With a View: Tanya Giles offers insight into how the streamer’s growth in 2022 is steering decisions for 2023

Seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” first hit theaters, the blockbuster Tom Cruise sequel is finally coming to the Paramount+ streaming service. But Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles says the theatrical window for “Maverick” and all other new release Paramount Pictures films in 2022 actually benefited the streaming service, as Paramount+ found ways to engage subscribers when new releases were in theaters.

Interest in streaming the original “Top Gun” on Paramount+ soared 500% when “Maverick” came out, Giles said, and similarly the releases of “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Jackass Forever” in theaters saw massive upticks in activity on “Sonic 1” and the “Jackass” library on Paramount+.

