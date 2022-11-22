At long last, we now know when “Top Gun: Maverick” will be streaming on Paramount+.

The highest-grossing film of 2022 will finally land on the streaming service on Thursday, Dec. 22 in the U.S. as well as in Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy and previously announced markets – the U.K. and Latin America. It will be available in South Korea and France in 2023.

The streaming release comes seven months after “Top Gun: Maverick” first hit theaters, and marks one of the longest (and most successful) theatrical windows of 2022. Indeed, producer and star Tom Cruise was reportedly adamant that the “Top Gun” sequel not land on Paramount+ too close to the film’s theatrical release date (and definitely not day-and-date), and that move paid off to the tune of $1.487 billion at the worldwide box office.

Most Paramount films, like the most recent “Scream” movie and “A Quiet Place Part II,” were streaming Paramount+ 45 days after initially opening in theaters.

The critically acclaimed “Top Gun” sequel was made available to purchase or rent on Digital in August, followed by a 4K Blu-ray and DVD release on Nov. 1.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” streaming release date isn’t just fortuitous timing for the holidays, it’s also prime positioning for the film’s awards campaign as Paramount mounts a push in all major categories, including Best Picture.

What better time to catch up on one of the best films of the year than when you’re home for the holidays?

Watch a promo for the Paramount+ release in the video above.

