Actor Jeremy Renner is set to appear in person at the premiere for his Disney+ series “Rennervations,” which will be his first public media event appearance since his snowplow accident.

On Jan. 1, Renner (“Hawkeye”) was run over by a more than 14,000-pound Sno-Cat while trying help his nephew out of the snow. The accident resulted in the actor sustaining severe injuries, including “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He’s since been away from Hollywood event outings.

The show follows Renner as he teams up with expert builders who use decommissioned government vehicles and reimagines them as “mind-blowing creations” to serve children in different parts of the world. The premiere will be held in Westwood at the Regency Village Theater on April 11, and the series will make its debut the next day on Disney+.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does,” Renner said about the series. “This is one of my biggest passions, and it’s a driving force in my recovery. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Since the accident Renner has posted videos and photos updating fans and followers about his recovery. His latest update came in the form of an InstaStory. The video showed the actor walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. On the video Renner wrote: “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”