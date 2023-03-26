Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery journey by sharing a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill nearly three months after he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow on New Year’s Day.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner wrote in a caption to his Instagram story Sunday. As seen in the video of himself using the treadmill, he’s using his legs in a walking motion as the device accounts for 40% of his weight.

The video marks another uplifting and hopeful moment on Renner’s road to recovery following the accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones. Just over a week ago, Renner shared that his nephew, Auggie, wrote him a handwritten letter of well wishes and posted a video of Auggie giving his best shot at Renner’s signature smolder.

Courtesy of Jeremy Renner

The accident occurred on Jan. 1, 2023 when Renner attempted to stop a snow plow from sliding and slamming into another nephew when Renner was pulled underneath it, per a report obtained by CNN. He was subsequently hospitalized, as the incident led him to suffer from “blunt chest trauma” and left him in critical condition.

The “Avengers” actor remained in the hospital for just over two weeks before being released. Since recovering at home, Renner has continued to provide updates on his condition, alongside promoting his upcoming projects, including “Mayor of Kingstown,” which debuted on Paramount+ in January.

By February, Renner shared promotional material for his upcoming Disney+ series, “Rennervations,” which sees him making “unique purpose-built vehicles” for different communities around the globe.

“Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me,” Renner quipped alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of a custom bus from the series posted to Instagram.