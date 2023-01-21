Jeremy Renner Says He Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner says he has broken over 30-plus bones after being crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year’s Day.

Renner shared a picture on Instagram of him lying on his back in bed, receiving physical therapy. The “Mayor of Kingstown” star provided his fans with an update, Saturday morning since he was released from the hospital earlier this week.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

Renner added, “these 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.”

Earlier this month, Renner tried to help a family member whose vehicle became stuck in the heavy snow. The 14,000-pound snowplow began to roll, crushing Renner as he attempted to regain control.

The “Avengers” actor remained hospitalized for roughly two weeks, providing updates to his fans along the way. On Monday, he said on Twitter he has been released from the hospital and was recovering with his friends and family by his side.