Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU: ‘Spa Moment to Lift My Spirits’

Jeremy Renner has shared his first video update since undergoing surgery for “blunt chest trauma” and other orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snow plow on Sunday.

“ICU spa moment to lift my spirits,” the Instagram story is captioned while video plays of Renner getting his hair washed. “This is the first shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner says, followed by, “Gross!”

“Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank you all for your love,” the caption continues as the Oscar-nominated “Hurt Locker” and “The Town” actor gave an update for fans.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said on Tuesday, “Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home. Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully [a brand of snow plow] or Sno-Cat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member.”

Balaam said that the snowplow began to roll and Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat. “It’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully and a witness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until it came to rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.”

The actor underwent surgery for “blunt chest trauma” and orthopedic injuries and was in critical condition on Monday.

You can watch Renner’s video update on his Instagram stories.