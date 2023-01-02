As friends and fans waited for an update about Jeremy Renner after a serious snowplow accident, wishes for a full recovery poured in for the “Hawkeye” actor.

“My heart is with Jeremy Renner,” Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn tweeted Monday.

Robert Patrick, who costarred with Renner in “Kill the Messenger,” wrote that he was “sending up thoughts and prayers.”

On Sunday, Renner’s spokesperson told TheWrap the “Hawkeye” actor is in a “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

Details of the accident have not yet been confirmed by his reps, but TMZ reported on Monday that a snowcat – a heavy-duty vehicle with caterpillar tracks for snow and ice – ran over Renner’s leg and that he lost a “serious” amount of blood. Neighbors had to apply a tourniquet before the medivac arrived to take him to a hospital near Reno, according to TMZ. The outlet reports that suffered additional injuries besides his leg.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office confirmed to Newsweek that it had responded to a one-person “traumatic injury” around 9 a.m on New Year’s Day. Reps for the two-time Oscar nominee told TheWrap they hope to have an update on the actor’s condition later on Monday.

Renner has previously shown off his snowplow in videos on Instagram.

Tara Strong, Renner’s costar in “National Lampoon’s Senior Trip,” tweeted, “My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery.”

On Renner’s most recent Instagram post, fans left such messages as, “I hope you recover very soon Jeremy! You are an amazing person, very strong and brave. I love you man,” and “Oh no, please be ok.”

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023

Sending up thoughts and prayers for @JeremyRenner! — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) January 2, 2023

My sweet @JeremyRenner. Loved you for decades. From a Senior Trip to the #MCU. Sending you & your closest healing love, light & strength for a full recovery. #JeremyRenner pic.twitter.com/6X248TLOqC — tara strong (@tarastrong) January 2, 2023

The Dec. 29 Instagram post, which was also shared on Twitter, teased Renner’s upcoming reality show for Disney+ called “Rennervations,” which follows him as he travels around the world. It’s listed as “in production” on IMDbPRO.

Fans also wished him well on Twitter, tweeting, “Oh no, not Hawkeye! He’s one of my favorite Avengers. Feel better Jeremy. You’ve got this!”

Others referenced his lead role on the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown”: Hope our Jimmy Coughlin, our Mayor of Kingstown will get well soon and without sequels! My thoughts are with you Mr Renner!” tweeted Benny Blanco.