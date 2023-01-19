Jeremy Renner Released From Hospital, Recovering at Home

Jeremy Renner has been released from the hospital following the snow plow accident he suffered earlier this month that left him in critical condition, the actor announced Monday on Twitter.

Renner was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after sustaining serious injuries in a snowplow accident on his property. He suffered “blunt chest trauma” in the incident, leaving him in critical condition. The “Avengers” actor underwent two surgeries following the accident, but he was conscious and posted messages to fans within two days and provided updates along the way.

An initial investigation into Renner’s accident determined that after using his snowplow to help free a family member whose vehicle became stuck in heavy snow, the 14,000 pound machine began to roll, crushing Renner as he attempted to regain control.

The “Avengers” actor remained in the hospital for little more than two weeks and continued to provide updates while being hospitalized.

Since being released from the hospital, Renner has been active on social media promoting his new show, “Mayor of Kingstown,” which debuted on Sunday on Paramount+.

“I hope you all enjoy the show. So much more coming your way,” Renner tweeted.