Jeremy Renner Jokes He’s ‘In the Shop, Working On Me’ In Recovery Update

Jeremy Renner quipped on Instagram on Tuesday that he’s “in the shop” working on himself as he recovers from the horrific Jan. 6 snowplow accident, which left him with more than 30 broken bones.

The auto body-repair joke came as he promoted his upcoming Disney+ series, “Rennervations,” which showcases the “Hawkeye” star making “unique purpose-built vehicles” around the globe for different communities. The series was, of course, filmed before he was run over by his own snowplow near his home in Nevada.

He shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a custom bus from the series to Instagram, along with the message, “Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me.”

The reality series doesn’t yet have an official release date, but Renner promised that it’s coming “soon.”

Fans commented on his post: “Please don’t work too hard, sir,” and “We’re all rooting for you! Keep the positive vibes and know you’ve got millions pulling for you.”

Fellow Marvel star Evangeline Lily visited Renner recently and reported that the recovery he’s made so far is “a straight-up miracle.”