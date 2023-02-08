Evangeline Lily Visits Jeremy Renner, Marvels That He’s Up and About: ‘It’s a Straight-Up Miracle’ (Video)

Jeremy Renner co-stars Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd have shared updates on the actor’s condition after his snow-plow accident last month.

Lilly shared a story her her recent visit to her “Hurt Locker” co-star when asked about the film on Access Hollywood, video of which you can watch here or at the top of this post.

“You say ‘Hurt Locker’ and I i just go to Jeremy instantly and what he’s just been through and how incredibly brave and strong he is,” Lilly told Access host Scott Evans. “He has recovered like a mofo.”

Evans piped in to admire Renner’s recovery, emphasizing how he could’ve died.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” she continued. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredibly.

“It was really intense. I mean, he had a near death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing,” she continued. “I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Rudd shared a brief update with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which will kick off the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in which Renner portrays the archer Hawkeye.

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well,” Rudd told ET. “He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Renner posted a Jan. 21 update on Instagram about his progress, sharing a photo of physical therapy exercises he is conducting to heal 30 broken bones.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️”