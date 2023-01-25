Actor Jeremy Renner was trying to stop his snow-removal tractor from sliding and hitting his nephew on New Year’s Day, but he was pulled under it in the process and crushed, according to a Nevada sheriff’s office incident report.

New details from the harrowing accident reveal that the parking brake wasn’t engaged and would’ve stopped the vehicle. Instead, it started sliding sideways after the Marvel actor used it to pull his nephew’s truck out of snow, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report, filed Friday.

“The PistenBully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report says, according to CNN, who obtained the report through a public records request.

Once he was off the vehicle, he saw that it was heading toward his nephew, so he tried to stop it, but was “completely crushed” in the process.

“Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the PistenBully to avoid injury to [his nephew], he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The report indicates that the brake light wasn’t working and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.” Renner’s newphew was able to help Renner before he was airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed for more than two weeks. He said he broke more than 30 bones in the incident, and was being treated in the intensive care unit.

“The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road,” the report says. “He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

Last week, the 52-year-old posted a photo on his Instagram with a caption that read:

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all.”