Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Gets Writer Switch as Lee Sung Jin Takes Over

Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts” is getting a screenwriter change as Lee Sung Jin, creator of the upcoming Netflix dark comedy series “Beef” is set to pick up the project from “Black Widow” screenwriter Eric Pearson.

“Thunderbolts” will see Sung Jin reunite with director Jake Schreier, who directed all six episodes of “Beef.” Set for release in July 2024, “Thunderbolts” has not released a synopsis but will see longtime MCU star Sebastian Stan return as Bucky Barnes, the man once known as The Winter Soldier, as he leads a team of antiheroes and villains from past MCU movies and Disney+ shows on a clandestine government mission.

Among the members of Bucky’s team are new Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), her adoptive father Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. The Red Guardian (David Harbour), disgraced former Captain America John Walker, now known as U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), former Ant-Man adversary Ava “Ghost” Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), and former Red Room assassin Antonia “Taskmaster” Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko).

Lee Sung Jin is an Emmy-nominated writer whose credits include shows like “Tuca & Bertie,” “2 Broke Girls” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” His new show “Beef,” which will be on Netflix on April 6, stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as two people slowly consumed by animosity after a road rage incident. Yeun is also set to appear in “Thunderbolts” in an undisclosed role.

Sung Jin is represented by WME and Grandview. His signing by Marvel was first reported by Variety.