Steven Yeun Joins Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ in Significant Role

Steven Yeun, who most recently appeared in “Nope,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in a significant role, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Yeun joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kyrylenko as Taskmaster. This ensemble cast was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo last fall.

“The Bear” actress Ayo Edebiri, recently joined the cast of “Thunderbolts” in an undisclosed role.

The plot of the film involves this group of standout villains from different storylines getting tasked with government missions.

Slated for July 26, 2024, Jake Schreier is set to direct the film with a script from “Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

Yeun is best known for playing fan favorite Glenn Rhee for six seasons on AMC’s “Walking Dead.” Yeun would then star in A24’s “Minari” for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a leading role. Next up, Yeun will reunite with filmmaker Bong Joon Ho on the sci-fi thriller “Mickey 17” from Warner Bros.

Yeun is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Gotham Group.

Marvel had no comment.

