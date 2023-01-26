‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Boards Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Actress Ayo Edebiri, most recently known for her appearance as Sydney Adamu in FX’s “The Bear,” has joined the cast of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” movie in an undisclosed role.

Deadline first reported the news.

Edebiri joins Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kyrylenko as Taskmaster. This ensemble cast was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo last fall.

Slated for July 26, 2024, Jake Schreier is set to direct the film with a script from “Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce. The plot of the film involves this group of standout villains from different storylines getting tasked with government missions.

“Thunderbolts” marks the first major studio role for Edebiri following her breakout performance in “The Bear,” alongside Jeremy Allen White. Season two of the chef show, which follows the story of Carmy (White) and his revival of his family’s Chicago sandwich shop, will premiere this summer on FX on Hulu.

She also appeared as Hattie alongside fellow MCU newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the “Hawkeye” TV series.

Before appearing in Sundance contender “Theater Camp” opposite Ben Platt, Edebiri played the supportive bestfriend to Talia Ryder in Netflix’s adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s novel “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.” “Theater Camp” sold at the festival, with distribution rights going to Searchlight.

Edebiri is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Range Media Partners.