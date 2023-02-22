the marvels wish disney

Will "The Marvels" and "Wish" cannibalize each other's box office? (Disney)

Will ‘The Marvels’ and ‘Wish’ Split Moviegoers? Disney Believes There’s Room for Both

by | February 22, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The entertainment giant turned two November releases in the same year into hits before the pandemic – can they do it again?

By moving Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels” from July to November – the same month as its animated musical “Wish” – Disney is placing a big bet on its cinematic heroines during the Thanksgiving season and hoping they won’t cannibalize each other’s audience.

It’s a move that could bolster two valuable franchises with theatrical buzz – or backfire at a time when Disney can’t afford a lot of missteps.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Cocaine Bear

‘Cocaine Bear’ Looks to Repeat a Box Office Strategy That Worked for ‘Violent Night’ and ‘M3GAN’
“South Park” characters Tolkien and Cartman (Comedy Central)

Paramount Is Still Dealing With Its ‘Arms Dealer’ Past | Charts
An AI rendition of a "lore machine"

Lore Machine Wants to Use AI to Unlock the Value in Hollywood’s Vaults | PRO Insight
Marvel's Next Generation of Heroes

Young Avengers? Inside the Rise of Marvel’s Next Generation
tina fey amy poehler emmys

Ticketmaster Complaints Mount as the Company Faces Scrutiny in Washington and Hollywood
Hannity Calrson fox news dominion

Fox News vs. ‘A Face in the Crowd': How a 1957 Elia Kazan Movie Foretold a News Credibility Crisis
safest-place-for-scripted-series

Canceled or Renewed? The Safest Networks and Streamers for New Shows | Exclusive
Penn Badgley stars in "You."

Netflix Scores With ‘You’ 2-Part Release Like ‘Stranger Things’ | Charts