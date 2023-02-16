disney ron desantis getty images

Getty

Why Disney Ceded Control of Its Florida Empire to Gov. Ron DeSantis

by | February 16, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Political pragmatism and an internal poll obtained by TheWrap led the company to cease its battle with the potential presidential candidate

On the one side, there’s Florida Gov. DeSantis, a rising power in the Republican Party. On the other, there’s the Walt Disney Company, the state’s largest employer and global entertainment giant. It’s a fight that could stretch on for years as DeSantis eyes the White House and Disney tries to keep expanding the jewel in its theme park chain — an important driver of profits that’s still recovering from the pandemic.

Despite the public feuding, most recently over a special tax district that eased Disney’s expansion in Florida, there remains an uneasy alliance. DeSantis needs the jobs and tourism Disney provides to sell Florida as an economic success story. Disney needs some level of political stability and protections for its workers. As the push and pull for control of the district grows more contentious, Disney will have to pull a real trick to safeguard the most magical place on Earth.

Become a member to read more.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out New York, Collider, The Playlist, Polygon, Vulture, Box Office Magazine, AOL Travel and Syfy. He was the executive editor and social media manager for Moviefone before it was purchased by MoviePass. Additionally, Drew co-created and co-hosts “Light the Fuse,” a weekly podcast dedicated to the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise that recently celebrated its 200th episode milestone. He also authored the book “The Art of Onward,” about the making of Pixar’s 2020 fantasy film, and provided liner notes for several Mondo vinyl releases for Pixar features (“Up,” “Coco” and “Lightyear”).

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
howard bragman dead memorial getty images

Howard Bragman Remembered: A Personal View of the Crisis PR Trailblazer | PRO Insight
Colbert Meatball Ron

Colbert Loves Trump’s ‘Meatball Ron’ DeSantis Nickname so Much He Set It to ‘Uptown Girl’ (Video)
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-paul-rudd-kathryn-newton

Why ‘Ant-Man 3’ Should – and Must – Do Better at the Box Office Than Past ‘Ant-Man’ Films
The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas opens in fall 2023.

There’s No Place Like Dome: The MSG Sphere Shows How IRL Can Beat VR | PRO Insight
bella ramsey pedro pascal the last of us episode 5

‘The Last of Us’ Finally Beats ‘Wednesday’ for Most In-Demand New Show | Chart
ted-sarandos-greg-peters-netflix

Netflix’s Co-CEOs Can Use Reed Hastings’ Playbook – or Write Their Own
Moana

How Far Will ‘Moana’ Go on This Return Trip to Streaming Popularity? | Charts
Lauren London and Jonah Hill in "You People" (Netflix)

‘You People’ Perpetuates Harmful Jewish Stereotypes at a Perilous Time, Experts Say