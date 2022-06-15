Don’t Say Move: Disney Postpones Shifting 2,000 Parks Jobs to Florida Until 2026

Disney has postponed shifting 2,000 California jobs to Central Florida until 2026 amid the company’s fight over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The move was expected to take conclude by the end of 2022 or early 2023, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“While a growing number of our employees, who will ultimately work at the campus, have already made the move to Central Florida, we also want to continue to provide flexibility to those relocating, especially given the anticipated completion date of the campus is now in 2026. Therefore, where possible, we are aligning the relocation period with the campus completion,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

Previously in 2021, In a statement provided to TheWrap, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro said: “Expanding our already significant [Disney parks, experiences and products] footprint in Florida makes sense. Initially, our new campus will be home to more than 2,000 Cast, Imagineers and employees – driving further collaboration and creativity and allowing us to better integrate our business and functional teams.”

Although conversations surrounding the move began in 2019, the company has yet to identify specifically which jobs will be up for relocation, but they will mostly include employees in the parks, experiences and products divisions, company officials said.

The 2,000 employees involved in the move will join over 60,000 Disney employees already in central Florida. The announcement follows Disney’s plans to create a new campus in the planned community of Lake Nona, Florida — a location approximately 20 miles from the Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Disney officials emphasized that the move will not sever ties to Southern California — where Disney’s film and television studios are located — given that the 2,000 relocated employees represent a mere 5% of the company.

