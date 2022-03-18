Bob Chapek's Rule of Disney ARTWORK

Bob Chapek's Rule of Disney ARTWORK (illustration credit: Nathan Arizona)

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)

by and | March 18, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The creative team, which includes a major LGBTQ community, had been instructed to move to Florida, retire or quit

In the wake of the controversy at Disney over its response to Florida’s ”Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Imagineers — the legendary creative team behind theme parks, attractions, cruise ships and retail outposts — have asked embattled CEO Bob Chapek to reverse a decision to move their entire division to Florida, a move they consider unreasonable given what they have called the state’s “hateful legislation.”

In an open letter to Disney leadership this week, LGBTQ+ activists inside the company announced plans for a number of walk-outs and also demanded that the company stand down from the planned move of the division to Florida after the state passed legislation barring schools from discussing “sexual orientation or gender identity.” 

Become a member to read more.

Drew Taylor

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

the-gilded-age-carrie-coon

‘The Gilded Age’ Falls Just Short of Overtaking ‘1883’ on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
uncharted-tom-holland box office

Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Appears Primed for a Sequel Despite ‘The Batman’ Box Office Surge

How Big Tech Has Reshaped Modern Warfare in Ukraine
Jonathan Glickman Panoramic James Bond Creed

What Jonathan Glickman Has Learned About Producing Franchises From James Bond and Rocky

Why Hulu Can Recover Without ‘SNL’ and Other NBCUniversal Shows | Charts

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Part 1 Gets the Ratings Rose
Disney Don't Say Gay Bill LGBTQ+

LGBTQ+ Disney Employees Walk Out Over Response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
box office BTS 2021 American Music Awards

Dynamite! BTS Live Concert Topped ‘The Batman’ in Dozens of Movie Theaters Last Weekend
SpongeBob SquarePants

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Is the Most In-Demand Show on Amazon Prime Video | Charts
John Oliver on "Last Week Tonight," Zazu in "The Lion King" inset (HBO/Disney)

John Oliver Calls Out Disney CEO’s ‘Nonsense’ About Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘Morally Bankrupt’
bob chapek disney don't say gay

Inside Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle and His Leadership Style: ‘100% Self-Inflicted Wound’