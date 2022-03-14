bob chapek disney don't say gay

What Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debacle Says About His Leadership Style: ‘100% Self-Inflicted Wound’

by | March 14, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

A former Disney leader faults Chapek’s ”hubris“ in handling the PR crisis

The missteps that led Disney CEO Bob Chapek to apologize to his employees on Friday and publicly withdraw from political contributions to in Florida over anti-LGBTQ legislation have both Hollywood and Disney insiders wondering whether his top-down leadership style has put the new leader out of touch with the vast array of cultural sensibilities in his business empire. 

“It’s 100% a self-inflicted wound,” said one former top Disney executive who declined to be identified but confessed to being “angry” at how the issue played out. Chapek is “missing everything – forget about whether he cares about the issue. He doesn’t understand all his constituencies, the company he supposedly runs.” 

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

