Disney investor fight causes relitigation of Disney's big Fox purchase

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

by | January 31, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

The box-office success of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ may disguise the problems the Hollywood megadeal brought

Was Disney right to pay $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment empire? The sprawling properties it brought in-house helped fuel Disney+ and have given returning CEO Bob Iger a much-needed box office hit with “Avatar: The Way of Water” as he settles back into his old chair.

But investors are scrutinizing spending much more closely than they used to. Disney still carries a hefty debt load from the Fox deal and Iger’s rebound tenure has a time limit as he searches once again for a successor.

Scott Mendelson

Scott Mendelson

