Fresh off the smashing success of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Disney will bring a new “Avatar” experience to Disneyland. The announcement was made by CEO Bob Iger during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, with further details to be announced at a future date.

Pandora – The World of Avatar, an immersive land featuring two high-tech attractions, opened at Animal Kingdom in Florida’s Walt Disney World in 2017. “Avatar” filmmaker James Cameron and producer Jon Landau oversaw the opening of the Florida attractions, but it’s not immediately clear how involved they will be in the Disneyland experience.

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar,” opened in December and has since grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office. Three further sequels are on the way, with “Avatar 3” due to open in 2024.

More to come…