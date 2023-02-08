Disney Sets Sequels for ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Zootopia’

Disney has set forthcoming sequels for hit animated movies “Frozen,” “Toy Story” and “Zootopia,” with CEO Bob Iger making the announcement during the company’s first-quarter earnings call. Details on the projects are yet to come.

The subsequent films will mark the third installment in the “Frozen” universe, fifth addition to the “Toy Story” franchise” and second “Zootopia” movie. Given the surprise announcement, plot details, as well as the creatives and stars attached, are to be announced at a later date.

The news comes amid a round of huge layoffs at the embattled company, which will let go of 7,000 employees, or roughly 3% of its workforce, as the media behemoth looks to cut $5.5 billion overall in costs.

Box office results of “Black Panther 2” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” helped catapult Disney to beat Wall Street expectations, as did the reinstatement of veteran CEO Iger. Disney posted an 8% jump in revenue compared to $21.8 billion from the same period last year. Not only do sequels work at theaters, but they also tend to break records during their streaming runs, as exemplified by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which became the most-streamed Marvel movie on the platform based on hours viewed in its first five days.

“Frozen 2” earned $1.45 billion at the box office, while Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” and “Zootopia” both broke the billion-dollar mark. The former film is Oscar nominated, while the latter two have won Academy Awards. All films were successful both critically and with audiences.