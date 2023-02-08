‘Black Panther 2’ Helps Walt Disney Beat Wall Street Expectations

The media giant posted diluted earnings per share of $0.70 on revenue of $23.5 billion for its first quarter of 2023.

Walt Disney beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as it revealed earnings for the first quarter of 2023. The corporation posted net income of $1.279 billion, or earnings of $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $0.63 per share this quarter last year, on revenue of $23.5 billion. That represented an 8% jump in revenue compared to $21.8 billion from the same period last year.

The company cited box office from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as contributing to a boost in its theatrical results.

The results showed a media giant still emerging from the effects of the pandemic and the shift to streaming, with a veteran leader, Bob Iger, returning to right the ship after the company’s previous quarterly report led to the ouster of Bob Chapek as CEO in favor of Iger.

The company reported 161.8 million Disney+ subscriptions, a 4% decrease from the prior quarter but higher than analysts’ projections of 157 million.

Samba TV Senior Vice President Dallas Lawrence noted that Disney appeared to have “cracked the code” in terms of fending off subscriber churn and subscription cycling. “Disney is well-positioned to be one of those year-round, must-have services for the family,” he said.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks were expecting Disney to report earnings of $0.69 per share on revenue of $23.3 billion, compared to earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $21.8 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, thanks to MCU hits like “Black Panther Wakanda: Forever” and the $2.1 billion-plus grossing “Avatar: The Way of Water,” with around $1.3 billion of that in the last two weeks last year, overall global theatrical revenue for Disney titles released in 2022 topped $4.9 billion. That’s well below the $12 billion earned by the unlikely-to-be-replicated 2019 slate, which boasted sequels to “Star Wars,” “Avengers,” and “Toy Story” alongside remakes of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin.”

This year looks more promising, with “The Little Mermaid,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and a handful of MCU titles on tap for fortune and glory. The hope is that Pixar’s “Elementals” and Walt Disney Animation’s “Wish,” will help return Disney’s animated theatrical departments to their pre-COVID strength, at least on a film-by-film basis. In the post-reveal earnings call, Iger announced planned feature film sequels to “Zootopia,” “Toy Story 4” and “Frozen II.”

The quarter also reflected the introduction of Disney+ Basic, a lower-cost, $7.99/mo. plan with ads meant to draw in price-sensitive subscribers and let Disney offset programming costs with commercials.

The report took place against the backdrop of a corporate squabble between Disney’s board of directors and activist investor Nelson Peltz, head of The Trian Group, who is fighting a proxy battle to gain a seat on the board. In what seemed like a direct response to some of Peltz’s allegations, Iger claimed that investors would see a return of a dividend, minimal at first, by the end of the year.

Disney’s share price had dipped below $87 per share in early November when the company made a shocking Sunday night announcement of Chapek’s exit, which came shortly after a disappointing earnings report and a subsequent call with analysts where Chapek struck some observers as blasé about the company’s streaming losses.

The share price spent the rest of 2022 hovering between $85 and $95 before steadily increasing upward in the new year before closing Wednesday at $111.78. It jumped 8% in after-hours trading following the release of Disney’s financials.