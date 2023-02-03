box office, Avatar 2, Megan, Puss in Boots 2 20th Century Universal

From left, "Avatar: The Way of Water," "M3GAN" and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." (20th Century, Universal)

January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year

by | February 3, 2023 @ 5:24 PM

Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019

If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a significant rise in business compared to last year — albeit still below what they saw before the pandemic.

Comscore data shows that the monthly total for the North American box office finished at $588.5 million, a staggering 50% increase from January 2022. The key driver, of course, was Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” with $222.5 million in domestic grosses that month.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

