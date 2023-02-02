Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'

India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’

by | February 2, 2023 @ 5:12 PM

A comeback hit from one of the country’s biggest movie stars is just what the flailing Hindi-language film industry needed.

Shah Rukh Khan just reclaimed his status as one of India’s biggest butts-in-seats draws after a four-year absence from movies.

Director Siddharth Anand’s action spectacular “Pathaan,” a loosely connected installment in India’s ongoing YRF Spy Universe series, earned $77 million in its first week of global release. The immediate success both reaffirmed Khan’s bankability and provided a much-needed jolt to a struggling Bollywood industry. 

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

