knock-at-the-cabin-80-for-brady

Dave Bautista in "Knock at the Cabin" and Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin in "80 for Brady" (Universal/Paramount)

‘Knock at the Cabin and ’80 for Brady’ Look to Keep January Box Office Momentum Going

by | February 1, 2023 @ 3:32 PM

This weekend’s new releases are hoping to replicate the success that ”M3GAN“ and ”A Man Called Otto“ had last month

While not at pre-pandemic levels, the January box office saw significant improvements over last year thanks in part to a diverse release slate that appealed to various moviegoing tastes. The hope is that it will continue in February with Universal’s “Knock at the Cabin” and Paramount’s “80 for Brady.”

Momentum is key for the box office. If a film does well, it can set the stage for another film that appeals to similar core demographics to bring those audiences back. In January, “M3GAN” became the latest low-budget horror film to win over fright fans without a pre-existing franchise attached. It pulled in a running domestic total of $82 million, while the dramedy “A Man Called Otto” has garnered a respectable turnout from moviegoers over 50 with a running $45 million total.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

