‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ – Scott Screws Up and Trusts Kang the Conqueror in New Trailer (Video)

Things just got out of hand.

Yes, technically, that’s a Doctor Strange line, courtesy of his parallel universe, evil self in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” But the words remain true for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” as Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family are sucked into the Quantum Realm, and are set to deal with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

And in the new trailer, we see that Kang, the millennia-old despot who is forever at war with other versions of himself from alternate universes, is tempting Scott with “the one thing you want.” “Time.” As in, Kang appears to be dangling the hope of getting back all the years he missed with his daughter, Cassie, either in prison or during the post-“Infinity War” blip.

Obviously that’s a bad idea, as Hope van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) explains. And sure enough, eventually the trailer shows us how Kang’s offer of help morphs into dire threats. Whoopsie. And it looks BAD for Scott, who seems set up for a heroic sacrifice when he counters Kang’s boasting with “I don’t have to win. We both just have to lose.”

Marvel aired the new trailer for the film as part of Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship, after debuting the film’s new poster in the morning. You can check out that poster below:

Once again, Kang is clearly being set up as the next Thanos for the MCU, after Jonathan Majors made his first appearance as “He Who Remains” in the “Loki” finale. There, he warned about an alternate version of himself hell-bent on conquering the known universe. And clearly, he wasn’t underselling himself.

The good news is, Scott has some pretty capable help. Once again teaming up with Evangeline Lily’s Hope Van Dyne, aka the Wasp, the two also have Hope’s parents, the original Ant-Man and Wasp. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne are once again played by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer respectively. And of course, Janet Van Dyne has some experience in surviving the Quantum Realm.

Scott is also working alongside his now-grown-up daughter Cassie, played in this film by Kathryn Newton. It’s her device that sends the family to the Quantum Realm, albeit unintentionally.

You can watch the latest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in the video above. The film premieres in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.