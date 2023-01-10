james wan jason blum M3GAN

James Wan and Jason Blum (Photo illustration by TheWrap; Getty Images)

James Wan, Jason Blum Talk ‘M3GAN’ Success and What It Means for a Potential Studio Merger

by | January 10, 2023 @ 12:53 PM

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse continue talks to join forces as their horror film opens to $30.4 million at the box office

Famed horror director/producer James Wan and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum have worked on many films together for more than a decade, but the surprise success of “M3GAN” could mark the start of an even deeper partnership between the two masters of frights.

This past November, talks began between Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions on a potential merger that could see the creator of Warner Bros./New Line’s “The Conjuring” franchise make a jump to Universal Pictures, which has had a first-look deal with Blumhouse since 2014. As those talks continued, the two producers and their studios put the finishing touches on “M3GAN,” a darkly comedic horror film directed by Gerard Johnstone that has introduced a new entrant into the pantheon of killer dolls.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

