M3GAN

Amie Donald, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw in M3GAN - via Universal Pictures

How Strong Reviews and a Murder Dance Turned ‘M3GAN’ Into 2023’s First Box Office Surprise

by | January 9, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

Universal sold the horror-comedy’s absurd tone to great success, marking the beginning of producer James Wan’s potential new partnership with Blumhouse
It’s rare that a box office hit arrives in theaters on the first weekend of the new year, but Universal delivered it with the horror film “M3GAN,” a co-production between James Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions and Blumhouse that beat expectations with a $30 million opening.

Horror films are common this time of year as studios see early January as a prime spot to release a low-risk, low-budget title that can draw in younger audiences. But “M3GAN” has beaten all expectations by becoming the first January horror film since 2012 to earn an opening of $30 million or more, buoyed by a wave of strong reviews from critics who praised the film’s mix of horror, dark comedy and self-aware tone.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

