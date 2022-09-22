Universal Pictures has dropped the first trailer for “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest horror film from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, the film follows a young family to a vacation home in the woods, where four armed strangers break into their home to deliver a strange, terrifying message: They must make a choice that will either avert or bring about the apocalypse.

The clip opens on Andrew (Groff), Eric (Ben Aldridge) and their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) singing along to KC & The Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes” as they make their way to a cabin in the woods. While sitting by herself, Wen meets a large, tattooed man (Bautista) who says, “I suppose I’m here to make friends with you – and your dads, too.”

“My heart is broken,” he tells her,” because of what I have to do tonight.”

Later that evening, the man and three weapon-carrying strangers knock on the front door, getting increasingly violent before invading the house and holding the family of three hostage. But rather than the usual reasons for a home invasion, the man surprises them with a command to carry out “the most important job in the history of the world.” Led by Groff, they must make a horrible decision in order to prevent the apocalypse, and if they fail to do so, the world will end.

“Knock at the Cabin” also stars Nikki Amuka-Bird and Abby Quinn. Shyamalan wrote the screenplay with Michael Sherman and Steve Desmond as an adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.”

The joint production from Blinding Edge Pictures in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment is produced by Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

“Knock at the Cabin” premieres in theaters Feb. 3, 2023. Check out the trailer above.