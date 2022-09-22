Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is back with his first feature film in seven years in the first trailer for “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” and it looks positively trippy.

Backed by The Beatles’ “I Am the Walrus,” the trailer is completely dialogue-free and instead offers up a bevy of images from the film, which by most accounts is a semi-autobiographical story from the “Birdman” and “The Revenant” director in the vein of “8 1/2.”

Described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience” the story follows Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The official synopsis continues: “The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through to the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.”

Iñárritu works with cinematographer Darius Khondji (“Seven,” “Uncut Gems”) for the first time on “Bardo,” which was shot on 65mm film. Iñárritu co-wrote the screenplay with Nicolás Giacobone (“Birdman”) and returned to Mexico for the production for the first time since his 2000 film “Amores Perros.”

The filmmaker won back-to-back Best Director Oscars for “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” and in 2017 was awarded a Special Achievement Academy Award for his virtual reality installation “Carne y Arena.”

Watch the “Bardo” trailer in the video above.

“Bardo” will open theatrically everywhere in Mexico on October 27th, followed by a limited theatrical release in the US, Spain, and Argentina on November 4th, before rolling out in a global expansion on November 18th. The film will debut on Netflix on December 16th.