bob iger

Bob Iger; Bob Chapek (Getty Images)

Inside Disney’s Bombshell Move to Fire Bob Chapek and Restore Bob Iger as CEO | Analysis

WAXWORD

by and | November 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”The tone changed,“ an insider said about what prompted the board’s emergency meeting and decision to bring back Iger

The bombshell news on Sunday that Bob Iger was returning to the Walt Disney Company as CEO and that his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek was out the door – immediately – followed a series of blunders but came down to a big miss on quarterly earnings reported earlier this month, according to multiple individuals with knowledge of the situation. 

Disney, a former blue-chip stalwart, has seen its stock price plummet 41% since January. And Wall Street had been expecting post-COVID streaming growth, theme park profit and projections for a better year to come during earnings on November 8. Instead, profits rose just 30 cents a share on revenue of $20.15 billion, rather than the expected 54 cents per share on revenues of $21.2 billion.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out New York, Collider, The Playlist, Polygon, Vulture, Box Office Magazine, AOL Travel and Syfy. He was the executive editor and social media manager for Moviefone before it was purchased by MoviePass. Additionally, Drew co-created and co-hosts “Light the Fuse,” a weekly podcast dedicated to the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise that recently celebrated its 200th episode milestone. He also authored the book “The Art of Onward,” about the making of Pixar’s 2020 fantasy film, and provided liner notes for several Mondo vinyl releases for Pixar features (“Up,” “Coco” and “Lightyear”).

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

bob iger

Disney Stock Spikes 10% After Bob Iger’s Sudden Return as CEO
bob iger

Bob Iger’s Return as Disney CEO Is Embraced by ‘Elated’ Hollywood: ‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Been So Happy’
Bob Iger

Read Bob Iger’s First Message to Disney Employees as Reinstated CEO
Bob Iger Bob Chapek

Bob Iger to Replace Bob Chapek as Disney CEO Effective Immediately
she-said-carey-mulligan-zoe-kazan

Why ‘She Said’ Bombed at the Box Office
Big Tech companies

Why Silicon Valley Didn’t Anticipate the COVID Comedown | PRO Insight
Disenchanted

‘Disenchanted’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Disney Sequel?
enola holmes 2 falling for christmas netflix

Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ ‘Falling for Christmas’ Lead This Week’s Streaming Movie Ranker | Chart
Disenchanted

How to Watch ‘Disenchanted': Is the Disney Sequel Streaming?
james wan jason blum

Horrormeisters James Wan and Jason Blum Team Up Seeking a Monster Payday – and Possible IPO | Analysis
Sam Reid as Lestat De Lioncourt - Interview with the Vampire.

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Jumps to No. 3 In-Demand New Show Ahead of Its Season Finale | Chart